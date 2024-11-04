Baripada: A trained elephant 'Yashoda', who was ailing for a long time after her relocation from Chandaka, succumbed at Similipal forest in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district this morning.

'Yashoda' aged around 60 years died while undergoing treatment at Jenabil forest range under Similipal forest division, informed Forest Department today.

The 60-year-old Yashoda was relocated to Similipal from Chandaka forest six months ago. After shifting, she fell ill at Similipal. She underwent treatment after her health condition worsened three months ago.

However, the vets failed to save her life.

Earlier, the trained pachyderm was engaged to keep vgil on movements of other wildlife.

In 2018, the forest department had taken help of Yashoda to tranquilise tigress 'Sundari' at Satkosia forest.