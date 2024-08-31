Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM), an organization of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) organized one day specially curated seminar "Media Sensitization on Heritage and Tourism" yesterday at IITTM campus, here.

The participants included journalists, editors, and media professionals working in print, digital, and broadcast media. It presented an opportunity to deepen understanding of heritage and tourism issues and contribute to the development of responsible media practices in these domains.

The inaugural ceremony of the workshop was graced by esteemed dignitaries, Nilambar Rath,CEO, OdishaLive, Tanaya Patnaik, Editor, Sambad and Kanak News, A.B. Tripathy, State Convener, INTACH, Anil Dhir, Convener, INTACH Bhubaneswar Chapter, Dr. Md. Sabir Hussain, Nodal Officer, IITTM Bhubaneswar, Dr. Adyasha Das, Associate Professor and Co-Convenor, INTACH (Bhubaneswar Chapter) set the tone for the seminar by elucidating its theme, while Sareeta Pradhan, Assistant Professor, extended her gratitude during the vote of thanks.

The program was designed to sensitize media professionals on the importance of heritage conservation and sustainable tourism practices as well as effective reporting skills. Participants gained insights into the complex relationship between heritage, culture, and tourism, and explored strategies for responsible media coverage that promotes the protection of cultural and natural resources. The seminar featured interactive sessions led by experts from IITTM and INTACH as well as invited experts, covering pertinent topics.

The seminar comprised seven sessions headed by eminent experienced professionals and academicians from different fields. Diana Sahu, Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Bhubaneswar gave a presentation on the “Heritage and Tourism Reporting: Tools and Techniques (Case Studies)”. Prof. Mrinal Chatterjee, Professor, IIMC presented a video on “Role of Media in Creating Awareness about Heritage and its significance”. Dr. Lalit Das, former Special DGP, HRPC, Odisha, presented on the topic “Tourism and Heritage Laws. Lokesh Kumar, Team Leader, PMU, Odisha Tourism, presented on “Odisha Tourism: Future Trends and Media Interface”. Dr. Md Sabir Hussain, Nodal Officer, IITTM Bhubaneswar “Developing Heritage and Tourism Content (Print and Multi-media) to show case attractions”. Anil Dhir, Convener, INTACH Bhubaneswar chapter, Media Stakeholder Collaboration and Community Engagement. Dr Adyasha Das, Co-Convener, INTACH spoke on Developing content for Heritage and Tourism. The interactive session was conducted by Anil Dhir and Dr Adyasha Das, Co-Convener, INTACH.

The workshop concluded with the valedictory session graced by Kedar Mishra, eminent journalist and scholar. Certificates were distributed to the participants of the seminar.