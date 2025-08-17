Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) will undertake Pre-Non Interlocking (Pre-NI) and Non Interlocking (NI) works at Rahama, Badabandha, and Paradeep stations under Khurda Road Division to enhance safety, improve operational efficiency, and provide better train handling capacity.

These works will be executed for the commissioning of Auto-Signalling system between Rahama–Paradeep section in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, along with the provision of an additional loop line at Badabandha station.

For smooth execution of these important safety-related works, two pairs of trains will remain cancelled from August 16 to August 20.

Train No. 68435/68436 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack MEMU passenger train and 58405/58406 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack passenger train will remain cancelled from both the direction, said the ECoR.