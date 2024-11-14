Bhubaneswar: The Forest Department has brought one more tigress from Maharashtra to Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The tigress, named Ganga, was brought to Similipal from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra under a tiger translocation project today.

A special team of the Forest Department brought the tigress to Similipal amid tight security.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had given their approval for translocation of two female tigers from Maharashtra to Similipal.

The Forest Department had brought a tigress, named Jamuna, to the STR from TATR in Maharashtra on October 27.

Tigress Jamuna was released to the wild a few days ago after it spent around a week in an enclosure at the STR.

The tiger translocation project was implemented to introduce new gene pool to the big cat population at Similipal.

The state government has also planned to bring three tigers, one male and two females, from Madhya Pradesh to Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Sambalpur district.

A few months ago, the Forest Department had revealed that Odisha is home to 30 adult tigers and eight cubs. The department made this revelation after conducting the All Odisha Tiger Estimation 2023-24.

According to the census data, Similipal has 27 adult tigers (14 females and 13 males) and eight cubs.