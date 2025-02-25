Bhubaneswar: An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal at 6:10 AM today, causing mild tremors in several parts of Odisha. The quake occurred at a depth of 91 km beneath the sea surface.

Tremors were felt in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Paradip, Baripada, Sambalpur, Angul, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Balasore, leaving the residents of the regions panic-stricken.

According to seismic data, the earthquake's epicentre was located 286 km east of Puri, 286 km south of Haldia, 297 km east-southeast of Bhubaneswar, 340 km south of Kolkata, and 394 km east of Berhampur.

However, no casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.

Experts have assured that there is no tsunami threat following the seismic activity.