Bhubaneswar: The annual Adivasi Mela, organised at the Unit-3 Exhibition Ground in the Odisha capital here, concluded today.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had inaugurated the Adivasi Mela (tribal fair) on January 5.

As many as 188 stalls and at least 20 replicas of tribal huts were the main attraction of this year’s tribal fair. Around 140 self-help groups (SHGs) of tribal women had opened their stalls at the fair.

Altogether 2,530 tribal people, including 1,420 women, attended the 12-day Adivasi Mela-2025. At least 49 cultural troupes comprising around a thousand tribal artistes had performed at this year’s fair, said the ST&SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department in a statement.

The tribal fair witnessed the footfall of around 10 lakh visitors this year while the stalls have transacted business worth over Rs 9 crore. The footfall at Adivasi Mela-2025 is almost twice that of the last year’s fair, added the department.

ST&SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Minister Nityananda Gond was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of this year’s tribal fair.

The Adivasi Mela-2025 showcased tribal village, tribal market, tribal culture, their lifestyle, live demonstrations, various forest produce and a special pavilion dedicated to legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

This year’s tribal fair also coincided with the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-2025, organised in the capital city here for three days starting January 8.