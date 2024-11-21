Bhubaneswar: A day after the horrifying incident of a tribal woman assaulted and forced human faeces in her mouth came to the fore and triggered massive outrage across the State, the Opposition launched a scathing attack on the Odisha government accusing the ruling BJP of apathy towards tribals.

Addressing mediapersons, senior BJD leader and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Niranjan Bisi said even after five days have elapsed since the incident, police has been unable to nab the accused and is sitting on the case. "On November 16, the tribal woman was returning home after taking a bath when the accused youth, named Abhay Bag, waylaid her. He first assaulted her, passed casteist remarks and then even shoved human faeces in her mouth. When the woman screamed, her aunt rushed to her rescue and tried to interevne but the youth misbehaved with her too and attempted to strangle her. Both the women later filed a complaint but even after five days, police has not taken any action," he said. He said if the law and order situation in Bangamunda deteriorates, the state government would be responsible.

The official release by the BJD also stated that ever since the BJP formed government in the State, lives of tribals have been at risk with rising cases of such atrocities.

"The incident that took place in Balangir district's Bangomunda police limits indicates the threat to tribal lives ever since the BJP government has come to power in Odisha. Their anti-tribal approach has led to such incidents of attacks, harassment and explotation of tribals. Even after complaints, the perpetrators are enjoying impunity and lack of action against them. This government has failed to give justice to tribals," the release stated.

On Novemebr 16, the a 20 year-old tribal woman was allegedly assaulted and had human faeces forced into her mouth at Jurabandha village within Bangamunda police limits in Odisha's Balangir district. Though the incident took place over a week back, the matter came to the fore after police addressed mediapersons on Wednesday.

As per reports, the accused, a non-tribal man, was operating his tractor on the woman's agricultural land causing damage to crops. When she protested, he reacted and first assaulted her before shoving human faeces into her mouth. The FIR also claimed that the woman's aunt was also attacked when she triied to intervene.

Meanwhile, Balangir SP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo told media that the accused has been on the run since the incident.

"We have formed two special teams to nab him. Even police teams have been sent to neighbouring states in search of him," the SP said, adding that a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered.