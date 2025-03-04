Jagatsinghpur: In an incident that has sent shockwaves across the state, a 21-year-old youth allegedly killed three members of his family in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district here today. The heinous crime took place in Jayabada at Dhobasahi within Sadar police limits around 2.30 am.

The deceased were identified as Prasant Sethy alias Kalia (65), his wife Kanaklata (62) and daughter Rosalin (25). The accused Surjyakant Sethy was trying to flee but was arrested by police from near Girls High School in the vicinity. .

As per reports, Suryakant bludgeoned all three family members with a stone and wooden club after a fallout over a family dispute. Neighbours saw the bodies lying in a pool of blood in the morning and informed police.

On getting information , a team led by SP Bhawani Sankar Udgata, Jagatsinghpur station IIC Prabhas Sahu along with a scientific team reached the spot and started investigation.

"We have received inputs about the accused being mentally unstable. Police are probing all angles and further details will be shared after the postmortem of the bodies are carried out," the SP said while addressing mediapersons.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the area.