Cuttack: A truck loaded with pulses caught fire at Malgodown in Odisha's Cuttack city in the early hours of Thursday, leaving the driver seriously injured.

According to reports, the truck had started its journey from Kolkata and was parked at Malgodown when the fire broke out. The driver, who was asleep inside the cabin, suffered severe burn injuries and was immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital here for treatment.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a mosquito coil may have triggered the fire. The driver had reportedly lit the coil to ward off mosquitoes before going to sleep, which might have come in contact with inflammable materials, sparking the blaze.

On being informed, fire brigade teams from Chauliaganj and Buxi Bazaar rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames. The incident caused panic among residents and traders in the area.

The owner of the vehicle also reached the spot soon after receiving information about the mishap. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.