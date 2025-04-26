Bhubaneswar: A truck caught fire on National Highway (NH)-16 in Odisha capital here today.

The incident took place on an overbridge at CRP square in the evening. The heavy truck was transporting an earthmover from Cuttack to Khurda.

As per the reports, the heavy truck caught fire due to a suspected short-circuit in the battery box. The driver immediately stopped the vehicle and got out of it.

On being informed, the Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. However, the front portion of the truck was gutted in the incident.

“The truck was on the flames when we reached the spot. We doused the fire with water and foam. A major mishap on the overbridge was averted as the flames were contained before they could reach the fuel tank of the vehicle,” said a Fire Brigade personnel.