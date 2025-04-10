Bhubaneswar: A truck driver was killed and three policemen sustained injuries in two road accidents late Wednesday night on National Highway-16 at the Baramunda overbridge in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, a mini-truck carrying chickens overturned after hitting the road divider. The driver, who was injured and trying to come out of the damaged vehicle, was run over by an unidentified vehicle and died on the spot.

The vehicle was en route from Cuttack to Khordha when it suddenly lost balance and rammed into the divider, hitting an electric pole and overturning. Despite being seriously injured, the driver managed to crawl out of the wreckage. Unfortunately, at that very moment, a speeding heavy vehicle ran over him.

Soon after the accident, Khandagiri police reached the spot and were managing the traffic when a speeding truck coming from the Vani Vihar side hit three policemen on duty and fled the scene.

The victims include PCR van driver Chittaranjan Pattnaik, constable Manoj Meher, and another police official. All three sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Capital Hospital for treatment. Their condition remains serious.

Senior police officials, including DGP YB Khurania, Twin City Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh, and Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena, visited the hospital to meet the injured policemen and take stock of the situation.