Sambalpur: A sand-laden truck got hung from a bridge near Kandhara village in Redhakhol area of Odisha's Sambalpur district today after meeting with an accident.

As per reports, the mishap took place around 5 AM as the driver of the truck lost control over the wheels. The vehicle dashed against the parapet and was seen hanging from the bridge. The ill-fated truck was transporting sand from the Mahanadi riverbank.

Fortunately, despite the bridge being damaged, the truck remained partially suspended rather than falling completely.

Till last reports came in, the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. Efforts were on by Fire Services personnel to rescue him.