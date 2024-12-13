Cuttack: A truck reportedly hit the BMW car of Odisha athlete Dutee Chand near OMP Square in Odisha's Cuttack city. Fortunately, the sprinter escaped unhurt in the road mishap.

As per reports, the incident occurred when Dutee was travelling back to Bhubaneswar from Jajpur in the car. The collision caused significant damage to the vehicle.

After the accident, Dutee pursued the fleeing truck and managed to stop it near the Kathajori Bridge. She then contacted the police, following which cops from the Madhupatna Police Station reached the spot and detained the truck driver for questioning.

Dutee, who was accompanied by a friend, alleged that the truck driver not only hit her car but also hurled abuses and behaved inappropriately.

"The truck driver started honking at us near OMP Square. Even after we gave way, he deliberately hit our car and tried to escape. I chased him down near Kathajori Bridge and called the police," said Dutee.