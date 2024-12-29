Sundargarh: Two persons died and 3 others were severely injured in a horrific road accident on National Highway (NH) - 143 in Odisha's Sundargarh district today.

Three injured persons were rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital after rescue.

The mishap took place near Chandiposh police station in Sundargarh.

According to reports, a speeding truck (Hyva) hit an SUV (Scorpio) killing two persons on the spot. The vehicle was completely damaged and the driver died after being trapped inside it.

On receiving information, a fireservices team and police reached the site and initiated rescue operation.