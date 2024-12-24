Sundargarh: In a tragic incident, a truck ran over a 2-year-old girl child on National Highway-143 in Birmitrapur area of Odisha's Sundargarh district, killing her on the spot, today.

According to reports, the accident occurred when a family travelling on a motorcycle collided with another bike. The child, riding on the family’s motorcycle, fell on the road after the collision. Tragically, a truck approaching from behind ran over the child, resulting in her death.

The incident sparked outrage among the locals, leading to a blockade on the highway passing through the town. They accused the National Highway authorities of negligence in ensuring road safety. They blocked the highway, demanding immediate action.

Protesters highlighted recurring accidents in the town, blaming the narrowed road caused by drainage construction along the highway. They called for the construction of a bypass to divert heavy vehicles away from the town.

On being informed, police arrived at the scene to pacify the protesters and restore normalcy.