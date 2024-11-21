Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a woman died as a truck ran over her on National Highway at Palasuni in Bhubaneswar, today.

As per reports, the mishap took place at around 10.30 AM when the woman was crossing the road, holding a bag of vegetables. A speeding truck ran over the woman, killing her on the spot. The truck driver fled the place along with the vehicle.

Tension ran high at the spot after the accident as irate locals staged a road blockade demanding the construction of a foot over bridge to avoid such incidents.

Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on the National Highway due to the blockade.

On being informed, Mancheswar police reached the place and initiated an investigation.

"We have been demanding a foot over bridge at Palasuni for many years. Neither the previous state government nor the current government is paying any attention to our demands. Many people have lost their lives in road accidents at Palasuni due to lack of foot over bridge," a local said.

"Even after two hours of the accident, the body is still lying on the road. The administration has not arranged an ambulance to pick up the body. This is unacceptable. We demand that either the concerned minister or an officer visit the place and give assurance regarding the immediate construction of a foot over bridge," the local added.