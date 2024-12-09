Phulbani: A truck carrying rice from Visakhapatnam to Raipur has been stranded in Gajalbadi ghat in Odisha's Kandhamal district for three days allegedly due to incorrect directions shown by an online map.

As per reports, the truck driver, relying on the online map, attempted to take a shortcut route. However, the map directed him down the wrong path, leading the truck to a narrow road in the ghat.

As a result, the truck has been stuck on the road for the past three days, causing inconvenience to other vehicles using the route.

Till last reports came in, no administrative officials had visited the site to resolve the situation.