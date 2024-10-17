Keonjhar: A tusker reportedly trampled a member of the elephant squad to death at Jharbeda village under Sadar Forest Range in Odisha's Keonjhar district, late last night.

The deceased was identified as Basant Mohanty of Gobindapur village. The tragic incident took place during an operation to drive an elephant herd back into the forest.

According to reports, a herd of seven wild tuskers had strayed into Jharbeda and was damaging standing crops. Villagers, upon spotting the elephants, immediately alerted the Forest Department for assistance.

In response, a team of Forest officials, along with the elephant squad, reached the area to drive the herd back into the forest. During the operation, one of the tuskers attacked Basant.

While the other team members managed to escape, the tusker lifted Basant and slammed him against a tree, killing him on the spot.

Locals have demanded compensation for the family of the deceased.