Bonai (Sundargarh): In a tragic incident, a tusker reportedly trampled two minor children to death by dragging them from their house in early hours today in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

The incident was reported from Mundasahi at Kantapali village in Tamada forest range under Bonai forest division.

According to reports, a tusker entered the village last night for which the villagers were awakened throughout the night.

In early hours today, the wild animal tried to damage a house at Mundasahi where two girl children -- 12 years and another 3 years old -- were sleeping along with their mother.

Seeing the elephant inside house, the mother of duo ran scared. However, the two sisters were stuck inside the house. The tusker dragged them from the house and brutally killed them and went away after damaging the house.

The forest officials reached the village and tried to pacify the irate locals following the incident.