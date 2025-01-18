Bhubaneswar: An ongoing investigation into sensational murder of former Odisha Minister Naba Das took a big twist after State Forensic Science Laboratory made a startling revelation in the case.

As per the forensic report, multiple firearms were used to kill the minister while he was alighting from his vehicle at Brajrajnagar for a meeting on January 29, 2023.

The report raised suspicion of involvment of more number of shooters in the crime apart from ASI Gopal Das, who was arrested from the spot for killing Naba Das.

According to the forensic science lab report, the vehicle of Health Department was hit with five rounds of bullets on the fateful day. While three bullets were fired from ASI Gopal Das' gun, one bullet shell is still missing.

Defence lawyer Naresh Nayak in the case hinted at involvment of a sniper in the crime.

He said that Naba Das might have died due to the gun shot allegedly fired by a sniper possibly engaged at the site.

According to chargesheet filed by the Crime Branch, Naba Das was enroute to Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar, in two separate vehicles, on January 29, 2023. While the Minister was in one car, his aides were following in another vehicle. In the final form submitted by the Crime Branch, a magazine containing 18 bullets (in which bullets are stocked), three live bullets were recovered from Gopal Das. While one bullet shell and one unused bullet were recovered from the spot, the accused Gopal Das had fired one bullet into the air.

Hence, the chargesheet suggested that of six bullets, three bullets were unused and of remaining three bullets, one was hit in Naba Das' chest, one was not discharged and another was fired into the air.

However, the forensic science lab report has contradictory findings in its report. As per the report, the white-coloured vehicle with 'Odisha Government's Health Department' name plate had five gun shots.

During search by investigating team at 9.00 am on February 2, 2023, the second vehicle had five gunshot holes corresponding to each other on the left side. While one vertically circular shaped gun shot hole of inverted margin having dimension 11mm located on the outer side of left side rear door at a distance of 43 cm from the bottom of the door and 15.2 cm left lateral from the edge of the door, the second gun shot hole was oval shaped having maximum length of 2.3 cm on the inner side of left rear door on the metallic surface at a distance of 11.4 cm from first gun shot hole. The third gun shot hole was irregular shaped having maximum length 1.2 cm on left side rear the edge for rubber fitting on metallic body corresponding to left side rear door at a distance of 4.1 cm from the rubber edge. The fourth gun shot hole was an irregular shaped having maximum dimension 2 cm located in the inner side plastic cover of the vehicle at a distance of 9.8 cm right lateral of the rubber edge. The fifth gun shot hole with size of 8mm was found on the plastic surface on the left side below the left side rear seat in the middle layer. All the five holes were found in a straight line with a total distance of 28.4 cm. However, one deformed bullet was found on the top small pocket of right side rear door near the window switch.

Meanwhile, the lawyer raised question over the missing blood-stained shirt worn by Naba Das during the incident.

"The blood-stained wearing aparrel is missing in the seizure list. If the situation of the crime will be analysed thoroughly, it appears that Gopal Das was deployed at the site in security of the Minister. After hearing the gun shots, the alert police official opened firing into air. The Crime Branch did not investigate the conspiracy behind the murder," said the defence lawyer.