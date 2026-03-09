Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards enhancing long-distance rail connectivity and providing improved travel facilities to passengers, Indian Railways has introduced two new Amrit Bharat Express trains passing through the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway (ECoR). The trains will connect important regions of North-East India, Eastern India and Southern India while providing affordable and comfortable travel for passengers.

Kamakhya–Charlapalli Weekly Amrit Bharat Express

The Kamakhya–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, will Provides direct rail connectivity between Northeast and Southern part of India. During its journey, the train will pass through several districts in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh i.e Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Ganjam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam etc. , benefiting passengers from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and adjoining regions by offering improved connectivity to both North-East and South India. The train will leave from Kamakhya on every Sunday and from Charlapalli on every Wednesday.

Podanur (Coimbatore) – Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Weekly Express

The Podanur–Dhanbad Amrit Bharat weekly Express will connect Podanur in Tamil Nadu with Dhanbad, an important industrial city in Eastern India. The train will pass through Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts under Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, providing enhanced rail connectivity for passengers travelling between southern India and the eastern coal belt region. The train will leave from Podanur every Saturday and from Dhanbad on every Monday.

The Amrit Bharat Express trains are the modern LHB trains designed to provide affordable travel with modern passenger amenities for long-distance journeys. These trains feature improved seating, better luggage space, enhanced safety features, and upgraded passenger comfort facilities, primarily catering to general and sleeper class passengers.

The introduction of these trains will strengthen the rail connectivity and benefit passengers travelling through Odisha and Andhra Pradesh under ECoR jurisdiction. The introduction of these two Amrit Bharat trains will provide better Mobility for students, workers and traders and will boost the tourism, pilgrimage travel and local economy across the regions.