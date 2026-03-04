Keonjhar: Police have arrested two persons for allegedly raping a woman in Odisha's Keonjhar district.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the night of February 20 when the 'Mage Parab' festival was being celebrated in Bhagalpur village. The woman had gone to watch the festival and was returning home when the accused offered to drop her off on a motorcycle.

The accused, identified as Suklal Munda of the same village, took the woman on his motorcycle on the pretext of dropping her off at home. However, he allegedly stopped midway and raped her.

During the incident, another accused, Basudev Gagrai, reportedly reached the spot and also raped the woman after threatening her.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at the Joda police station. Acting on the complaint, police arrested the two accused.

Both the accused were later produced before a local court.