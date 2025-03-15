Sundargarh: In a tragic accident this evening, two bikers lost their lives after being hit by a truck on the Biju Expressway in Sundargarh district.

The victims were traveling towards Jharsuguda from Rourkela when the incident occurred near the Sadangi petrol pump in Sundargarh town at around 7:15 PM. The truck, bearing registration number OD14AE 4111, reportedly struck the two-wheeler from behind, causing severe damage to the vehicle.

Both riders died on the spot due to the impact. The Town Police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.