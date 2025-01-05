Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, two BJP leaders lost their lives and two others sustained injuries as a truck hit a car in which they were travelling in Odisha's Sambalpur district, last night.

The deceased were identified as Devendra Nayak, BJP Mandal President of Goshala and a resident of Kardola village, and Muralidhar Chhuria, a BJP leader from Charapali village. Both were close associates of former MLA Nauri Nayak.

According to reports, the mishap took place around 1:30 AM when all of them were returning to Chipilima from the former MLA's residence in Bhubaneswar. The collision occurred as a speeding truck hit the ill-fated car from the rear.

On being informed, the local police reached the accident spot and rushed the victims to VIMSAR in Burla for treatment. Unfortunately, the two BJP leaders succumbed to their injuries.

Police have arrested the truck driver and started an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, it is being suspected and alleged that the truck hit the car intentionally as a part of a pre-planned murder.

This incident has sent shockwaves across the BJP community, with party members mourning the death of their leaders.