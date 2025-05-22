Deogarh: A fishing trip turned tragic for a family of four after their boat capsized in the Rengali reservoir near Tailesara in Odisha's Deogarh district. The incident claimed the lives of two young brothers, while their mother is still missing. The father managed to survive.

According to eyewitnesses, the family had ventured into the reservoir for fishing when their boat suddenly overturned. While the father fought strong currents to swim ashore, his two sons drowned in the mishap.

The two bodies have been recovered. Rescue operations are underway to trace the missing mother.

Kundheigola police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.