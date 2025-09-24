Rourkela: In a tragic incident, two brothers lost their lives after being hit by a passenger train while crossing the railway tracks in Odisha's Rourkela city last night.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjan Patra (18) and his younger brother Jagan Patra (15), residents of Haripur Basti in Basanti Colony. Both died on the spot after being hit by the Birmitrapur passenger train around 9:30 pm.

According to reports, the two brothers had gone to Uditnagar last evening to bring their sister home from work at a mobile shop. After dropping her off at their residence, they returned to Uditnagar again to repair a mobile phone. While returning home after the repair, they attempted to cross the railway line when the speeding train hit them.

Government Railway Police reached the spot, seized the bodies and sent them to Rourkela Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Family sources said Ranjan used to work with his mother at a hotel in Uditnagar, while his sister worked at a nearby mobile shop. His younger brother Jagan was a Class IX student of Uditnagar Government High School.