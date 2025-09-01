Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident, two brothers were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their bike in Odisha’s Balangir district today.

The mishap took place near Larki village under Turekala police limits in Balangir.

The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Ray and his brother Dilesh Ray of Bhalukhai village under Belpada police limits in the district.

As per reports, a speeding pick-up van hit the Ray brothers’ bike while they were travelling to some nearby place in the afternoon.

The duo sustained grievous injuries in the mishap. However, the driver of the speeding vehicle fled the spot soon after the mishap.

Rajkumar died on the spot while locals rescued Dilesh and rushed him to a hospital at Turekela. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and seized the bodies before sending them for postmortem. The villagers of Larki, meanwhile, urged the police to find out the driver of the pick-up van and initiate legal action against him.