Sambalpur: Two cattle smugglers were injured in an encounter with police near the city station area in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, early this morning.

The accused sustained bullet injuries—one in his left leg below the knee and the other in his right leg below the knee. Both have been admitted to VIMSAR in Burla for treatment.

According to reports, a truck carrying 30 cattle illegally was heading towards West Bengal while the two accused were escorting the vehicle in a car. The police received a tip-off in this regard and set up a checkpoint near the city station.

When the police intercepted the truck, the smugglers opened fire on them. In retaliation, the police fired back, injuring two of the smugglers.

The cops seized two pistols, four rounds of ammunition, the truck loaded with cattle, and the car.

Further investigation into the case is underway.