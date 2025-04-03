Bhubaneswar: Two chain snatchers were injured in an encounter with the police in the Odisha capital here today.

The encounter took place in Badagada area of the city in the evening.

The two injured chain snatchers were identified as Sonu Yadav and Manas Yadav of Bihar.

The duo was involved in several cases of snatching in the capital city. The cops had been trying to nab the two snatchers for last several days.

The police today came to know about the presence of the two snatchers in Badagada area in the evening.

Soon, the officials of a special squad of the Commissionerate Police reached the spot.

The duo opened fire on the police and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police fired back, injuring the two snatchers.

The two criminals suffered bullet injuries in their legs and were rushed to the Capital Hospital.