Cuttack: In a heartbreaking incident, two minor children drowned in a pond in Nischintakoili block of Cuttack district on this evening.

The tragedy occurred in Ramakrushnapur village, where two-year-old Kameshwara Sahu and four-year-old Bhagyalaxmi Sahu, who were cousins, lost their lives.

Bhagyalaxmi, a resident of Ostapur village, was visiting her uncle’s house in Ramakrushnapur when the incident took place.

A pall of gloom descended on the village as news of the children’s deaths spread.