Kamakhyanagar (Dhenkanal): In a tragic incident, two cousins drowned in a village pond while taking a bath this morning. The incident was reported from Ekatali village under Kamakhyanagar police limits in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The two deceased have been identified as Ganeswar Behera and Subham Behera.

According to reports, two cousins went to a nearby pond for a bath before going to a temple on the occasion of Bada Osha festival today morning. While taking a bath, the duo drowned in the pond.

After they delayed returning home, the family and villagers started searching for the two brothers. They found shoes near the pond following which they searched for them in the pond. Following an hours-long search operation, the locals recovered the bodies.

On receiving information, Kamakhyanagar police reached the site and initiated a probe into the incident.