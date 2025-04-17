Cuttack: Two notorious criminals sustained bullet injuries in a police encounter late last night in the Indranipatna area of Choudwar in Odisha's Cuttack district.

The joint operation was carried out by Choudwar Police and the Special Squad following a tip-off about the accused's movements.

The injured have been identified as Katas Raut and Shubhranshu Parida, both of whom have an extensive criminal background.

According to police sources, the duo was under surveillance for some time. When officers moved in to arrest them, the accused reportedly opened fire, prompting police to retaliate. In the exchange, both Katas and Shubhranshu were shot in the legs.

They were immediately shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Police have seized firearms and live ammunition from the duo’s possession. Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other criminal activities.