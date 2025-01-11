Bhubaneswar: The Temple City is buzzing with excitement as the much-anticipated Luxury Home Expo, organized by the Indian Real Estate Expo, has officially commenced from today.

Taking place in the elegant surroundings of Hotel Mayfair, the event was inaugurated by the Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra. The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Dilip Motwani, the esteemed Chairman of Motwani Constructions—the event's main sponsor. Also present were Pankaj Motwani, Managing Director and Circle Head of Punjab National Bank in Bhubaneswar, and Laxman Kant Mishra, among other prominent figures from the real estate sector.



Spanning two days, the expo is open to the public from 10 AM to 8 PM, offering an exclusive look at the luxurious residences that Bhubaneswar has to offer. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore graceful apartments, opulent villas, and meticulously planned plots showcased by 15 leading real estate companies, including the well-respected Motwani Constructions and Punjab National Bank, serving as the exclusive banking partner.



The exhibition features some of the most renowned developers in Bhubaneswar, such as Dion, Evos, Assotech, Metro Group, Urbanoxi Infra, Utkal Greenex, Mahadev Greens, and Orchid Builders, along with emerging names like Sai Harmony. Each participant brings a unique vision and a commitment to quality, collectively elevating the luxury property market in the region. The expo aims to highlight not only the exquisite residential options available but also to foster an awareness among consumers about the breadth of choices they have on a single platform.



The Luxury Home Expo provides a perfect environment for home buyers, investors, and real estate enthusiasts looking to delve into the lavish property market. Whether you’re searching for the perfect dream home or keen on a promising investment opportunity, this event is designed to help you navigate the landscape of luxury living. Don’t miss your chance to explore and realize your aspirations—this is the essence of what the exhibition stands for.



For further details, visit www.iree.in or reach out at 7761849087.