Bhubaneswar: The two-day National Conference of Chairpersons and Members of Parliamentary and State/UT Committees on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes began today at the Convention Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the event as the chief guest.

In his address, Birla highlighted that welfare committees for SCs and STs have always worked above party politics to ensure the development of these communities. He said that whatever progress has been made so far in uplifting Scheduled Castes and Tribes is the result of the committees’ recommendations, reviews and monitoring. He stressed that the proposals emerging from the Bhubaneswar conference would be implemented to build a more equal and just society, which is key to achieving the goal of a developed India.

Referring to the vision of B.R. Ambedkar, Birla noted that the Constitution was framed to secure justice for marginalised sections, and for 78 years, India has been moving forward with these principles. He added that new ideas from the deliberations, along with the best practices of different states, would further strengthen equality and justice for the SC and ST communities.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also attended the event, said it was after 25 years that the conference was being held outside Delhi, and Odisha was chosen for the first time. He called it a proud moment for the state and expressed confidence that the event would open new paths for the future of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Majhi said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts have been accelerated to fully integrate Dalits and Tribals into the mainstream, citing schemes like PM Janman and Dhartiabaa Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan as key examples.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that 40 per cent of Odisha’s population belongs to Dalit and Tribal communities, and the state government is focusing not only on development but also on preserving tribal culture. Initiatives like the Tribal Culture and Heritage Centre, the Tribal Language Institute and mother-tongue education for tribal children have been introduced, he added.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said that over five crore tribals will directly benefit from the Janman and Dhartiabaa schemes. He also highlighted the role of Eklavya Model Residential Schools and Ashram Schools in creating a better educational environment for tribal children.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the New Education Policy has special provisions for SC and ST students. He mentioned that the number of students from these communities has increased from 46 lakh to 66 lakh in recent years, showing their upward mobility.

On this occasion, Speaker Om Birla also inaugurated an exhibition at the convention venue.

The first such conference was held in New Delhi in 1976, followed by editions in 1979, 1983, 1987 and 2001. For the first time, the event is being held outside the national capital.

The Bhubaneswar conference aims to create a tradition of dialogue and review for the upliftment of Dalits, Tribals and other backwards classes, identifying challenges and finding solutions.