Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Mines, in collaboration with the Odisha government, will host the 3rd National Mining Ministers’ Conference at Konark in Puri district.

The mines ministers of at least 16 states along with the senior officials of the Centre as well as Odisha government are scheduled to attend the two-day conference starting January 20 (Monday).

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy will preside over the conference while Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will grace the inaugural session as the chief guest.

The conference will provide a platform for state mining ministers, senior government officials, and stakeholders to discuss critical mining sector strategies.

Officers from the Ministry of Environment and Forest, DGMS, and Railways will be making presentations on key issues in the mining sector including safety, sustainability, environmental concerns, and transportation challenges.

The focus will be on fostering collaboration to ensure efficient, safe, and eco-friendly mining operations nationwide. These deliberations aim to strengthen India's mining ecosystem in line with sustainable development goals.

Key Highlights of the Conference:

Release of the Report on States’ Best Practices in Mining: Showcasing innovative governance models implemented by states, the report aims to improve efficiency and transparency in mining practices.

Launch of the Mining Tenement System (MTS) Module: A landmark step towards digital governance, this module will streamline mining operations and enhance accountability.

Handing Over of Sanction Letters to Startups: Selected startups will receive sanction letters under initiatives promoting innovation in sustainable mining practices.

Handing Over of Geological Memoranda (GMs) and Geological Reports (GRs): Comprehensive data will be provided to the Ministry of Mines and states, boosting exploration activities.

Transfer of Critical Mineral Block GRs by Chhattisgarh: GRs of critical mineral blocks will be handed over to the Ministry of Mines, supporting India’s self-reliance in critical minerals.

Awards to Best-Performing States: States excelling in mineral auctions and mining reforms will be honoured for their outstanding contributions.

Launch of the 5th Tranche of Critical Mineral Blocks: The launch aims to accelerate exploration and attract private sector investment in critical minerals, reducing import dependency.