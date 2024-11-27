Sambalpur: While a two-day-old baby boy was allegedly stolen from VIMSAR, Burla in Odisha's Sambalpur district, the local administration has formed four teams to trace the woman who is accused of stealing the infant.

Police in the neighbouring districts have been placed on high alert. The accused woman's photograph has been shared with police to aid in her identification.

The father of the newborn has lodged a complaint with the Burla police. As per reports, Sita Das, the mother of the newborn who hails from Chhattisgarh, delivered a baby boy on November 25 morning.

While she was present in the maternity ward, an unidentified woman befriended Sita's sister-in-law, Madhu. The woman, claiming to be a resident of Sambalpur, gained their trust by assisting them with hospital facilities, including guiding them to the canteen and restroom.

On November 26, while the family members were eating, the woman offered to hold the baby. Later, she left the hospital premises with the baby.

CCTV footage of the woman leaving the hospital with the baby in her arms has surfaced.

Police have started an investigation into the matter and efforts were on by the cops to identify and apprehend the accused.

It is also suspected that a child-trafficking racket might be involved in the incident.