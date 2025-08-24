Bhadrak: In view of the rising water level in the Baitarani river, the Bhadrak district administration today announced a two-day holiday for schools in four panchayats.

According to official sources, around 25 schools in Sahada, Arjunpur, Hasinabad, and Pradhani panchayats under Dhamnagar block will remain closed.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha under the influence of a fresh low-pressure area likely to form over the Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours.

Districts including Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Ganjam, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Bargarh, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur are expected to receive heavy rainfall till August 30. A yellow warning has been issued for these districts.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are also likely across many parts of the state until August 31.