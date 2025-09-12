Bhubaneswar: A 21-year-old youth, who had set himself on fire in Odisha’s Berhampur city two days ago, succumbed while being treated at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar today.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Sahu. He had set himself ablaze after pouring petrol him at Mentu Square under Berhampur Bada Bazar police limits on Wednesday.

Sahu reportedly made the self-immolation attempt over some family issues. He sustained 80 per cent burn injuries in the incident.

The 21-year-old was immediately rushed to the Burn Ward of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

He was, later, brought to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after his condition deteriorated.

Sahu died while being treated at the premier healthcare institute in the Odisha capital here in the evening hours of today.