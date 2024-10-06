Kuchinda: In a tragic incident, two persons burnt alive following a collision between two vehicles on the National Highway 53 in Sambalpur district.

One deceased has been identified as driver Rehman Khan. Identity of the other deceased is yet to known.

This evening, a container truck collided head-on with a truck laden with iron rods near Kadalipala under Jamankira police limits. Following the head-on collision, the two trucks caught fire in which drivers of the vehicles burnt alive.

Upon receiving the information, the police and Fire personnel reached the spot. The police sent the injured to the hospital and launched a probe.

Helper Sahut Khan sustained critical injuries in the mishap and was admitted to the Sambalpur Hospital.

Till filing of this report, the Fire personnel were making efforts to douse the flame.

Though reason behind the fire is not known, short-circuit could have led to the mishap following the head-on collision.