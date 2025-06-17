Bhubaneswar: Two persons died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Laxmisagar area of Bhubaneswar, prompting the Excise Department to launch an investigation.

The two deceased persons have been identified as Biswajit Beura and Apei, both residents of Laxmisagar locality and close friends. Apei reportedly died four days ago, while Biswajit succumbed today.

According to reports, five friends had purchased liquor from a local liquor shop at Laxmisagar and consumed it during a feast. All five fell critically ill soon after, raising suspicions adulterated alcohol. The deaths of two among them intensified concerns.

Following the incident, locals staged a protest outside the liquor shop, demanding action. Responding to the public outcry, the Excise Department sealed the liquor outlet and collected samples for laboratory testing.