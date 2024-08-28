Angul: In a tragic incident, two persons, a man and a woman, died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at Dhaurapali village under Kishorenagar police limits in Odisha’s Angul district, today.

The deceased were identified as Aarta Mirdha (40) of Baeja village and Reena Mahar (30) of Rengalabeda village.

According to reports, the two labourers went inside the septic tank of a house in the village for cleaning work, this morning. However, they fell critically ill due to asphyxiation.

The two were rescued by Fire Services personnel and rushed to the local community health centre, where the doctors declared them dead.