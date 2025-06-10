Jajpur: In a tragic development, three people have died and around 200 others have fallen critically ill due to a diarrhoea outbreak in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

One of the deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Anjana Jena from Sundapokhari village under Korei block. She reportedly suffered from severe vomiting and diarrhoea before succumbing to the illness.

Her husband, Bishnu Jena, is in critical condition and currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The two other fatalities were Sudarshan Patra, aged 62, from Taraeilo village under Danagadi block and Tularam Sharma, aged 65, from Vyasanagar.

In a related incident, one person died and 30 others were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Anandpur area of neighbouring Keonjhar district. The affected individuals are being treated at the Anandpur Sub-Divisional Hospital.

According to initial reports, the victims had consumed food at a feast held in Taraielo village, located in Jajpur district.