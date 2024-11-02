Bhubaneswar: The two women from Daringbadi block in Kandhamal district died due to food poisoning after consuming mango kernel, stated the Odisha Government on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Ramita Patamajhi and Runu Majhi from Mandipanka village died while undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The Government stated the Kandhamal district administration and Health department launched an investigation after the two women died on October 30.

The report mentioned the two women and other villagers consumed mango kernel gruel and rice as their staple food. Following this, they fell ill.

On November 1, the Health Department and the district administration officials reached the village and launched an investigation.

Official sources said the affected villagers were initially admitted to the Brahmanigaon primary health centre and shifted to MKCG hospital. The two women died during the treatment. Six others are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the Government stated.

The Government further stated all the 69 families in the village are availing rice as per the National Food Security Act. Also, land pattas have been allotted to the villagers.

Clarifying further the official sources stated an Anganwadi centre has been functioning in the village. ASHA workers and the Child Development Project Officer visited the village on a regular basis, the sources added.