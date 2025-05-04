Paradip: In a tragic incident inside the restricted zone of Odisha's Paradip Port, two drivers lost their lives after a truck carrying iron ore rammed into a stationary truck last night.

The deceased have been identified as Ratnakar Swain of Astaranga and Chandan Jena of Sandhkuda.

According to reports, the two drivers were working on a breakdown vehicle when the truck suddenly hit them near plot I-10 inside the port premises. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to their deaths on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the speeding truck fled the scene immediately after the incident. The accident has triggered tension inside the port area, with drivers and workers expressing anger over safety lapses.

Following the incident, the movement of goods from the plot has been completely halted since 3 AM. Agitated drivers staged a protest in front of Gates 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the port, demanding justice for the victims and stricter enforcement of safety regulations within the restricted zone.

An investigation is underway, and authorities are making efforts to trace the absconding truck driver.