Bhubaneswar: Denizens will soon be able to get more comfortable rides in the Twin City and Puri as double-decker electric AC buses will take them to their destinations. Official sources said two double-decker electric buses are on the way to Odisha from Mumbai.

Odisha’s art and culture will be visible in the designs of these double-deckers, the official sources added.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra earlier announced that double-deckers will be run in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri as part of the Government’s efforts to promote green energy and reduce carbon footprint. This will also reduce the traffic pressure in these cities.

If plying of double-deckers in these cities become successful, the fleet will be expanded to other urban areas, the Minister added.

CRUT official sources said five double-decker AC electric buses will be procured for Khordha, Puri and Cuttack districts in the first phase.