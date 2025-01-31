Bhubaneswar: Two youths were found dead inside a house under mysterious circumstances at Punjabi Colony under the Kharavela Nagar police limits in Bhubaneswar, today.

As per reports, the two had slept inside the house last night but didn't wake up this morning, following which they were taken to a hospital. The duo was declared dead at the hospital.

The two were working at 'Mo Pitha' food outlet in the city. As the owner of the outlet knocked on the door of the house in the morning, there was no response. He then entered the room through a backdoor and found the two lying.

Though he tried to wake them up, they didn't show any response. Suspecting foul play, he informed other residents of the building.

Soon, the locals rushed the duo to the hospital, where the two were declared dead by doctors.

Police have recovered the body for post-mortem and started an investigation to ascertain the circumstances under which the two youths died.

The cause of death can be known after submission of the autopsy report. Further probe into the matter is underway, a police official said.