Bargarh: Two bodies with injuries were found inside a house at Baghpali village under Bheden police limits in Odisha's Bargarh district today.

The deceased have been identified as Magha Bhue (55), the owner of the house, and Tarani Bag (35). Their blood-stained bodies were discovered inside the house.

While the exact reason behind the deaths remains unclear, villagers suspect a violent altercation between the two. Some believe that Tarani may have attacked Magha first, and in retaliation, Magha’s family members might have killed Tarani.

However, police are yet to confirm the reason and are investigating all possible angles.

Sources said that Tarani, who had a criminal background and was absconding for a long time, returned to the village recently. Tarani reportedly visited Magha’s house to consume liquor, as he was known to be involved in illegal liquor trade. Locals suspect a dispute during the drinking may have led to the tragic deaths.

Police have launched an investigation and are questioning villagers and family members to ascertain the sequence of events. Further details are awaited as the inquiry continues.