Bhubaneswar: Bringing laurels to the people of Odisha, two teachers from the State have been selected to receive the prestigious National Teachers’ Awards 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu will honour the teachers at a ceremony which is scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on September 5.

Dwiti Chandra Sahu and Santosh Kumar Kar were chosen to receive the award for their exemplary contributions to the teaching profession and enhancing the learning experience of students.

Sahu and Kar are working at the Govt High School Billesu and Jaya Durga High School, Narla Road respectively.

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of ₹50,000 and a silver medal.

As many as 50 teachers will be awarded at the award programme.