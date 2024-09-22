Rourkela: In an upsetting incident, two minor girls were allegedly assaulted sexually by three youths in Rourkela.

Based on complaints filed by the girls, the police launched a probe and detained the youths at the Plant Site Police Station. The girls have been sent for medical examinations.

The two complainants stated they came to the Rourkela to buy shoes yesterday evening. While standing near the bus stand, three youths reached there in an autorickshaw and abducted the two girls.

The miscreants took the girls to a lonely place and sexually assaulted them. They also threatened the girls with dire consequences, if they would disclose the matter to anyone.

Somehow the two girls informed their relatives residing in Malgodown area in Rourkela and lodged complaints at the Plant Site Police Station.

Police sources said the three youths are being questioned. The probe is also looking into whether more people are involved in the case.