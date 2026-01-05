Dhenkanal: Police have detained two persons in connection with the stone quarry blast at Gopalpur under Motanga police limits in Odisha's Dhenkanal district that killed two workers. Those detained include blasting operator Chhabindra Mahakud and one of his associates. Both were being questioned at Motanga police station as part of the ongoing investigation.

Incident Left Two Workers Dead

The blast occurred on Saturday night at the stone quarry, where two labourers lost their lives. The deceased were identified as Abhi Singh, 25, from Balasore and Budhu Munda, 23, from Keonjhar. Their bodies were recovered on Sunday from beneath a mound of soil following an intense search and rescue operation.

How the Accident Happened

According to police, the workers were drilling holes in preparation for blasting when a large stone fell on them. The incident triggered a collapse of loose earth at the site. Senior police officials confirmed that no other workers were present at the quarry at the time of the accident.

Rescue Operation

Fire Services personnel, assisted by Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams, carried out the rescue operation. Heavy machinery was used to clear the debris. The District Collector and the Superintendent of Police visited the spot to review the situation and assess safety conditions at the quarry.

Illegal Blasting Angle Under Probe

Preliminary findings suggest the quarry was operating without valid permission and that blasting activities were being conducted illegally. The incident has brought renewed focus on unauthorised mining practices in the area.

Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar said a case has been registered against the quarry owner, and further investigation is underway to fix responsibility for the fatal blast.